Collector changes names of 9 streets with caste names in gram sahba meeting

August 16, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Even as clashes and murders with caste overtone are on the rise in the State, District Collector K. Senthil Raj changed the names of a few streets in a village panchayat in the district that were carrying caste names.

The changes made in the names of nine street names during the gram sabha meeting held at Mela Authoor on Tuesday as part of the Independence Day celebrations came into effect immediately with the participants welcoming the move.

Accordingly, the Therkku Authoor Nadar Street has been rechristened as Kamarajar Street and the Pambaiah Nagar as Kamarajar South Street.

Similarly, the Collector renamed Thekku Authoor Thevar Street as Pasumpon Street, Senaiyar Street as Sri Uchini Makaali Amman Temple Street, Yadhavar Street as Sadaichi Amman Temple Street, Bharathar Street as Koruvanallur Kitheriammal Church Street, Koruvanallur Nadar Street as Kamarajar Nagar, Scheduled Caste Street as Dr. Ambedkar Nagar and Koruvanallur Thevar Street as Netaji Street.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Senthil Raj said an embarrassing and shocking incident had happened in Nanguneri (where a Scheduled Caste teen and his younger sister had been hacked by teens belonging to intermediate caste). India, a country housing Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists, draws its strength from its diverse culture and faiths and hence the foreigners were treating everyone from this country as Indians and not as followers of different religions and cultures or persons affiliated to different castes.

“Hence, we’ve renamed the names of nine streets of Mela Authoor village panchayat after the freedom fighters. In this line, I appeal to the citizens of all villages of Thoothukudi district to drop the names of castes in the streets in their villages and rename them after freedom fighters, who made this path-breaking day (Independence Day) possible, and great scientists like Abdul Kalam,” Dr. Senthil Raj appealed.

