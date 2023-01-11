HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector chairs review meeting ahead of consecration of Palani temple

January 11, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - PALANI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Visakan on Wednesday chaired a review meeting ahead of ‘kumbabishekam’ of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple and Thai Poosam festival at Arulmigu Palaniandavar Arts and Culture College in Palani.

To manage the heavy footfall of devotees expected this year, discussions were made on permitting a fixed number of devotees at a time, setting up additional shelters, mobile toilets and medical camps, erecting signages to guide devotees and watchtowers for police personnel.

According to a press statement, the officials have devised plans to ensure uninterrupted power supply, proper lighting facilities on the padayatra routes, temporary parking lots to avoid traffic congestion, and operation of mini buses for the devotees to enter the town.

Later, the Collector inspected the proposed site for setting up a temporary parking lot at Puliyampatti on Dharapuram Road.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, District Revenue Officer V. Latha, Temple’s Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.