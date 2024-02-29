Collector chairs meeting with various departments in view of public examinations

February 29, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MADURAI

In the view of the public examinations for classes 11 and 12, which will be held from March 1, 2024 to March 22, 2024 and March 4, 2024 to March 23, 2024 respectively, a district coordination meeting headed by Collector M.S. Sangeetha was held here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by officials of police, electricity board, transport and education departments.

S. Nagarajamurugan, director, private schools, who was appointed as monitoring officer for Madurai district, headed a meeting with chief supervisors, additional chief supervisors, exam hall supervisors, flying squad members and other inspecting officers and gave them instructions on handling the examinations.

A total of 35,282 class 12 students from 323 schools would be writing the exams in 112 exam centres. Further, 35,054 students from class 11 would be appearing for the exams this year.

Under the direction of Chief Education Officer, Madurai, R. Karthika, 2,700 members were appointed to oversee the examination. A total of nine flying squads had been constituted to monitor exam centres.

About 446 scribes were appointed for helping visually challenged students, while 1,013 private students and 55 prisoners would be writing the examinations.