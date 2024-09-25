GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector chairs meeting with stakeholders to set up new mini textile parks

Published - September 25, 2024 11:59 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM 

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon on Wednesday chaired a meeting of textiles associations and entrepreneurs held here to discuss plans to set up new mini textile parks in the district.

Entrepreneurs and representatives of Paramakudi — Emaneswaram All Handloom Agents Association, Paramakudi — Emaneswaram Handloom Traders Association and various other associations took part in the meeting to discuss the possibilities of opening textile parks to improve the textile business and provide more job opportunities.

It was discussed during the meeting that for opening a mini textile park three factories and at least two acres of land were essential.

It was said in the meeting that the project report for the textile park should comprise three major aspects — infrastructure, general facilities and production units. Infrastructure should cover proper road, compound wall, sewage outlet channel, water supply, streetlights, sewage water treatment plant, electricity connection and communication system.

General facilities should include a laboratory, design centre, training centre, trade centre, godown, raw material storage unit, a crèche and eateries.

The meeting decided that subsidies up to 50% or ₹2.5 crore, whichever is lesser, should be provided by the government for setting up the textile park.

Madurai Regional Deputy Director of Textile Department K. Thiruvasagar said through District Industries Centre (DIC) 25% subsidy for equipment could be availed.

He noted that with the setting up of about five mini textile parks in the district, more job opportunities could be provided and the industry could be developed at a larger scale.

