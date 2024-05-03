GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

 Collector chairs meeting to review precautionary measures in place to prevent fire accidents

May 03, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. P. Karthikeyan addressing a meeting at Tirunelveli Collectorate on Thursday.

Collector K. P. Karthikeyan addressing a meeting at Tirunelveli Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the district experiencing heat waves for the past couple of weeks, Collector K. P. Karthikeyan chaired a meeting here with revenue, police and fire and rescue services department officials on Thursday regarding the precautionary measures to be taken to prevent fire accidents during this summer.

 He said due precautionary measures should be ensured at firecrackers and matches manufacturing units, firecrackers stock points, firecracker shops and explosives godowns as prevailing sweltering heat would easily combust these materials to trigger major fire accidents.

 The Collector exhorted the officials concerned to inspect these places under their jurisdiction to ascertain if the precautionary measures stipulated by the government had been put in place or not.

 “Any violations found during the inspections should be viewed seriously and those who flout the norms should be booked immediately,” he said.

 Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Arpit Jain, Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli, Kanna Karuppaiah, District Fire Officer Vinodh, Deputy Director of Public Health P. Sivakumar and tahsildars participated in the meeting.

 In a statement, the Collector appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travels or outdoor activities between noon and 3 p.m. and those who had to go out should wear cotton attire, carry umbrellas, goggles, ORS, buttermilk, lemon juice etc. to protect themselves from heat wave. If the children get exposed to hot sun, they should be given complete ‘towel bath’ with cold water or they should take bath in cold water.

 The Collector also appealed to the public to call 104 for clarifying doubts on heat wave, its adverse effects and the steps to be taken to assuage these ill-effects.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.