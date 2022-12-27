Collector chairs meeting ahead of consecration of Palani temple

December 27, 2022 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Ahead of the consecration of Sri Dhandayuthapani Temple in Palani on January 27, Collector S. Visakan chaired a preparatory meeting with officials at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday.

The meeting discussed provision of basic amenities to devotees visiting the temple on the occasion of Thai Poosam, said a press release.

Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran and District Revenue Officer V. Latha were present.

The Collector directed the temple administration to erect permanent mandapam for those undertaking kavadi pilgrimage, take steps to provide safe drinking water by installing water drums along with tumblers at vantage points and provide uninterrupted power supply to Palani town and neighbouring areas.

Adequate mobile toilets must be installed on Giri Veedhi and elephant path, and differently abled friendly toilets must be installed at bus stands and other places. Help centres equipped with wheelchairs must be established near bus stands.

In order to ensure the safety of pilgrims on padayatra, delineators and reflectors should be installed along Ammayanaickennur toll plaza, Sempatti, Moolachatram, Reddiarchatram, Dharapuram Road, Natham, Samudrapatti, Aiyalur and Aathumedu in Vedasandur. Road works between Oddanchatram to Palani, Shanmuganadhi to Palani bypass must be expedited, while roads within Palani town must be cleared of wild bushes and be well lit to ensure their safety.

The officials were instructed to install notice boards bearing information on the nearest toilet and drinking water facilities and shelter along the route.

Further, efficient management of waste along the routes should be ensured by the respective municipal, town panchayat and panchayat administrations. Officials must ensure that safe and hygiene food was being served to devotees at nominal rates by making periodical inspection.

Setting up free special medical camps, and station ambulances at important spots such as bus stand, Giri Streets, railway station and Sri Padha Vinayagar Temple were part of the preparatory works. The Government Hospital in Palani would be adequately stocked with medicines, said the Collector.

Meanwhile, disaster management must be strengthened near water bodies where devotees take bath. Adequate posse of police force, including policewomen, should be posted across the town..

Temple Deputy Commissioner A.R. Prakash was among those present.