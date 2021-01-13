Collector celebrates Pongal in traditional way

SIVAGANGA
Celebrating Pongal with family is as important as the festival since the younger generation should be taught culture and tradition on the occasion, said Collector P Madhusudan Reddy here on Wednesday.
Joining the villagers at Keeladi in celebrating the Pongal, the IAS officer, attired in the traditional dhoti (Veshti), participated in the events with his family. Appreciating the significance of Keeladi, which had, through the recent excavations, brought laurels to the district and Tamil Nadu, he said that the richness about the Tamils should be showcased on such festivals.
The Tourism Department had organised 'silambam', drawing kolam and other events where students and womenfolk participated. Pongal was prepared at the venue and distributed to the public.
In some of the events held, Mr. Reddy participated with the competitors and wished them good luck. District Revenue Officer K Latha, Project Director (DRDA) Vadivel, Tourism Officer Venkatachalapathi and others participated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath