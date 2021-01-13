Madurai

Collector celebrates Pongal in traditional way

Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy celebrating Pongal at Keeladi on Wednesday.  

SIVAGANGA

Celebrating Pongal with family is as important as the festival since the younger generation should be taught culture and tradition on the occasion, said Collector P Madhusudan Reddy here on Wednesday.

Joining the villagers at Keeladi in celebrating the Pongal, the IAS officer, attired in the traditional dhoti (Veshti), participated in the events with his family. Appreciating the significance of Keeladi, which had, through the recent excavations, brought laurels to the district and Tamil Nadu, he said that the richness about the Tamils should be showcased on such festivals.

The Tourism Department had organised 'silambam', drawing kolam and other events where students and womenfolk participated. Pongal was prepared at the venue and distributed to the public.

In some of the events held, Mr. Reddy participated with the competitors and wished them good luck. District Revenue Officer K Latha, Project Director (DRDA) Vadivel, Tourism Officer Venkatachalapathi and others participated.

