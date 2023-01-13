ADVERTISEMENT

Collector calls for smoke-free Bhogi festival

January 13, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Visakan has sought the public’s cooperation to celebrate a smoke-free Bhogi by desisting from burning old items.

Though old clothes, torn mats and other worn out items were burnt on the day of Bhogi to welcome fresh beginnings, the tradition over the years has been harmful to the environment, stated a press release.

The move has come in the wake of people indulging in burning away tyres, rubber tubes and plastic items, especially in urban areas, that causes severe air pollution harming the health and environment.

The release added that the emission often combines with the low temperature during the Tamil month of Margazhi and causes smog, which decreases visibility for motorists, resulting in accidents.

Hence, the district administration and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) have appealed to the public to cooperate in curbing air pollution.

The Collector said that police, officials from the TNPCB, Fire and Rescue Service personnel and local bodies would be engaged in monitoring and to put out any burning of waste.

