November 23, 2024e-Paper

Collector calls for public cooperation in keeping environment clean at gram sabha meeting held in Virudhunagar district

Published - November 23, 2024 07:50 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan honouring conservancy workers during the gram sabha held at Valayapatti village in Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan honouring conservancy workers during the gram sabha held at Valayapatti village in Virudhunagar district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Only when people cooperate, can clean environment become a reality, said Virudhunagar District Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan here on Saturday.

Speaking at a gram sabha meeting held at Valayapatti village in Watrap panchayat union, he said that every year, the gram sabha meeting was convened six times. This was being held with an objective to bring about a transformation in power to the people.

The problems and issues in every village can be discussed in the gram sabha by the villagers. In Virudhunagar district, there are 450 village panchayat. He appealed to the people to come forward voluntarily and be active in the gram sabha meetings.

“The need of the hour is self-discipline and responsibility from each one of us”, Mr Jeyaseelan said and added that the conservancy workers alone cannot achieve it 100 per cent.

The meeting honoured the conservancy workers with shawls. The members also recognised the best women self-help-groups and took a pledge to keep the environment clean.

The country would march towards more greener areas only when the villages promised and implemented the ideas. “Let us start earnestly to keep the promise of keeping the environment clean,” he summed up.

District Revenue officer R. Rajendran, Assistant Collector (Training) Himanshu Mangal, Project Director (DRDA) Dhandapani, Assistant Director (Panchayat) Arvind, elected representatives from the rural local bodies, municipal officials and others participated in the gram sabha.

