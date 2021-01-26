Collector awards police personnel, govt. officials

District Collector T. Anbalagan unfurled the national flag at the Armed Reserve Police Ground here at 8.04 a.m. on Tuesday on the occasion of the Republic Day.
Accompanied by Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar, the Collector inspected the Guard of Honour and took the salute by contingents of the police and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel, Home Guards and National Cadet Corps.
The Collector gave away awards to 149 police personnel who were chosen for this year’s Chief Minister’s Award. Mr. Anbalagan awarded 263 government officials from various departments in recognition of their works.
Welfare assistance to the tune of ₹21.20 lakh through various State government departments was given to 96 beneficiaries.
The Collector visited the residences of seven freedom fighters to felicitate them each with a shawl and a box of sweets.
The Republic Day celebration was a low-key affair this time owing to the COVID-19 pandemic as there were no cultural events by school and college students, a regular feature on normal times.
Inspector General of Police (South Zone) S. Murugan, Madurai Police Commissioner Prem Anand Sinha and revenue officials were present.
