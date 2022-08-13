Collector assures support to organic farmers

‘Make use of various loans extended by the govt.’

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 13, 2022 21:57 IST

Around 20 stalls showcase organic products like traditional seeds, value-added products of millets, spices and herbs at the two-day festival inaugurated in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Farmers engaged in organic farming must produce value-added products from their yield to earn extra income and the district administration would extend full support to market value-added organic products,” said Collector S. Visakan on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day festival for organic farmers, jointly organised by Dindigul District Organic Farmers Welfare Association, Thai Velan Thozhiladhibargal Maiam, Vaha Organic Farming Hub and Friends of Farmers Village Organic Input Centre in Dindigul, according to a press release.

Mr. Visakan said organic farmers must make use of various loans extended by the government through cooperative banks, New Entrepreneur-cum-Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS), etc.

He said such festivals brought organic farmers under one roof to exchange knowledge on disease and water management, new varieties of possible value-added products that could be manufactured, etc.

The festival houses around 20 stalls showcasing organic products, including traditional seeds, value-added products of millets, spices and herbs.

“It is a great platform to showcase their products and gain a customer base. It is a win-win situation as the public can meet several local organic farmers under one roof,” said T. Arunkumar, an organic farmer from Dindigul who runs a stall at the festival.

Various novel products like lamps made of cow dung, which would turn into vibhuti after use, herbal tea and organic sanitary napkins were on display, said Mr. Arunkumar.

As many as 20 farmers from Dindigul, Reddiyarchatram, Vadamadurai, Pandrimalai and Mullipadi received awards from the Collector for achieving excellent yield in organic farming, he added.

The event would be organised from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Agricultural Engineer X. Britto Raj and PA to Collector (Agriculture) P. Ravibharathi were present.

