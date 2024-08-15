Collector assures bus stoppage at village in Ramanathapuram

Assuring the villagers of Achunthanvayal that all basic amenities would be provided, Ramanathapuram District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said that he would discuss the modalities with the TNSTC officials and make arrangements for the buses to stop in their habitation on Thursday.

The Collector was presiding over the gram sabha meeting in which the villagers were present. During his address, Mr Kahlon said that the administration would also inspect the sluices at the Big Tank and get them repaired. The request for bathing ghat also would be examined, he added.

The villagers discussed the need for laying tar roads and paver block at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kahlon unfurled the national flag and took the salute. He also inspected a guard of honour accompanied by Ramanathapuram SP G Chandeesh. Marking the occasion, pigeons were set free and freedom fighters were presented shawls.

The school students presented a cultural program marking the Independence Day celebrations and the guests applauded the event. Senior officials from multiple departments witnessed the parade and the events followed then.

According to the press release, the Collector presented cheques to the tune of Rs 1.67 crore to 84 beneficiaries and over 200 government staffs and police personnel were honoured for their meritorious services.

