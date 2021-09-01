Stay safe and follow guidelines: Collector

MADURAI

01 September 2021 21:49 IST

As regular schools for classes IX to Plus 2 reopened across the State on Wednesday, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar asked students in the city to stay safe and follow COVID-19 guidelines scrupulously as a precuationary measure.

He inspected O.C.P.M. Girls’ Higher Secondary School and interacted with students and teachers about the status of online and refresher classes planned for the first few days. He also cautioned them to stay safe.

Advertising

Advertising

“Students are requested to cooperate with the schools and follow COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. All of them have to wear masks regularly and properly, with their nose and mouth fully covered. Teachers have to isolate students who show symptoms of the infection and make sure they are tested at the earliest,” Dr. Aneesh Sekhar said.

Only vaccinated teachers and staff turned up to the 534 high and higher secondary schools in the district. In schools with more student strength, only 50% of pupils from classes IX and Plus one would attend classes on campus at a time. However, all students from classes X and Plus 2 could attend classes in person.

Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan visited E.V.R. Nagamayar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School and asked the students to stay safe and avoid unnecessary outings for the next six to 12 months.