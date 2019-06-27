Collector asks Rotarians to focus on environment protection

Collector K Veera Raghava Rao called upon the Rotarians to join hands with the district administration in protecting the environment and mitigate the sufferings of general public and farming community by launching mass tree plantations.

Addressing the installation ceremony of new office bearers of Rotary Club of Ramnad here on Wednesday, he said the district administration had been focussing on select parameters after the district was identified as one of the aspirational districts in the country and accorded top priority for environment protection.

He said after failure of north east monsoon in the last three years, the drought prone district faced severe water crisis, badly affecting agriculture and triggering acute drinking water shortage. The problem could be solved and the sufferings of the people could be mitigated only if more trees were grown in the district, he said.

The new office bearers could involve every Rotarian in the important task of protecting the environment by launching mass tree plantation programmes, he said. The district administration was taking lot of efforts to mitigate the sufferings of the people due to shortfall in rain in the last three years and the Rotarians could supplement the efforts, he said.

“It is our responsibility to respect, protect and sustain the environment and adopt environment- friendly approaches,” Mr Rao said. Stating that the Rotary International had great history in service and making records, especially in wiping out polio, the Collector said Rotary had also played key role in nutritional improvement of women and adolescent girls. Besides health, nutrition and environment protection, the Rotarians could focus on cleanliness and soil waste management, he said.

Rotarians S. Nagarajan and K. Senthil Kumar were installed as president and secretary for the year 2019-2020 at the installation ceremony. Those who attended the ceremony. included past district governors B. Arumuga Pandian, Dr. Chinnadurai Abdullah and Rotarians So Ba Ranganathan, A. Ravichandra Ramavanni, K. Gandhi, S. Jagadesh and M. Somasundaram.

At the Inner Wheel Club of Ramnad, Ms. Kavitha Senthil Kumar and Ms. Kiruthika Raghunath were installed as president and secretary.