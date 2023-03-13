ADVERTISEMENT

Collector asks officials to probe into absence of 889 students for language paper in Ramanathapuram

March 13, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The School Education department officials have been instructed to check the reasons for high absence rate by students for the plus two public examination that began here on Monday.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese went around a few examination centres to check the arrangements made by the Education Department for the examination.

As the Collector was informed about the total number of students taking the exam, the number of absentees among other details, he reportedly asked the reasons for the high rate of absentees and ordered the officials to check with the schools and heads of the institutions, officials said.

Chief Educational Officer Balumuthu and other officials said that a total of 16,077 students including private students were taking the plus two exams in the district which included 160 schools comprising government, government aided and matriculation and others. A total of 63 exam centres have been designated for the conduct of the board examination.

The officials informed the Collector that a student studying in a private school appeared for the exam despite suffering from high fever and suspected chickenpox. He was given a separate seating arrangement.

In Sivaganga, Collector P Madhusudan Reddy inspected the exam centre at Mannar Government Higher Secondary School in Sivaganga Taluk. The officials said that out of 16532 students and 241 private candidates, a total of 914 students were absent for the language paper held on Monday.

The district has 75 differently abled students and who were ably assisted by 56 persons specially posted to help them write the answer books.

In Theni, Collector R V Shajeevana, accompanied by School Education department officials inspected a couple of exam centres in Theni Allinagaram Municipality and went around the halls, wherein the students were writing the exam.

The officials said that from 56 centres, a total of 15,116 students were appearing for the plus two exams this year and on the first day, a total of 1,034 students were absent. Similarly, 21 students, out of 191 private candidates, were absent.

