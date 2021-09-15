Madurai

Collector appreciates brave firemen

Collector S. Visakan gives certificate of appreciation to fire service personnel of Gujiliyamparai fire station at the Dindigul Collectorate on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Collector S. Visakan on Wednesday appreciated a team of firemen from Gujiliyamparai fire station for safely rescuing a 75-year-old man who slipped into a 100-foot-deep well recently.

The Collector also distributed certificate of appreciation to the team members. The Collector said the team members braved the wild growth, climbed down into the 100-foot-deep well and rescued the elderly man on the night of September 10.

Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar and District Fire Officer Venkatramanan were present.


