Collector appreciates brave firemen

Collector S. Visakan on Wednesday appreciated a team of firemen from Gujiliyamparai fire station for safely rescuing a 75-year-old man who slipped into a 100-foot-deep well recently.

The Collector also distributed certificate of appreciation to the team members. The Collector said the team members braved the wild growth, climbed down into the 100-foot-deep well and rescued the elderly man on the night of September 10.

Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar and District Fire Officer Venkatramanan were present.