Collector appeals to villagers to join hands with officials in implementing, identifying projects

January 26, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Villagers of Keezha Thenkalam stage a dharna protesting the setting up of a solar power station on their farm lands.

Villagers of Keezha Thenkalam stage a dharna protesting the setting up of a solar power station on their farm lands. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan has appealed to the villagers to cooperate with the district administration in implementing ongoing development programmes and identify new development works to be implemented in their areas.

 Participating in the gram sabha meeting held at Madhavakurichi under Maanur taluk on Friday as part of the Republic Day celebrations, Dr. Karthikeyan said the people, who are the real bosses in democracy, should join hands with the officials in implementing the projects with superior quality and identifying new schemes for the benefit of the people living in the locality.

 “Since the gram sabha meetings are being conducted to understand the real needs of the people, the participants of such meetings should come out openly so that we can implement those schemes,” Dr. Karthikeyan appealed.

 Assistant Director of Panchayats S. Anita was present.

Hoisting black flag

 Villagers of Alavanthaankulam under Pallikottai village panchayat in Maanur Taluk hoisted black flag in their hamlet and boycotted the gram sabha meeting in protest against the move to acquire 64 acres of “panchami lands” for a private company setting up to manufacture solar power component.

 “Since this is the land used by the villagers for grazing their cattle, the government should not acquire this land. If not, we’ll boycott the upcoming Parliamentary elections,” said M. Viyagappan, a senior citizen of Alavanthaankulam.

 Villagers of nearby Keezha Thenkalam also staged dharna in their hamlet with black flags against the move to acquire land for the solar power component manufacturing unit.

