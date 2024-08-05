ADVERTISEMENT

Collector appeals for donation of fruits, millets for schools

Updated - August 05, 2024 07:20 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 07:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan has appealed to the public to come forward to donate millets and fruits to schools in order to improve the nutrition of students.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the Collector said that the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme has been implemented in 768 Government schools in the district. With effect from July 15, the scheme has been expanded to 255 Government aided schools. Under the scheme, 45,583 students were being benefitted.

The Collector said that volunteers, panchayat presidents, headmasters and patrons should come forward to donate locally-grown fruits like bananas and guva along with food and sweets made of millets on their birthdays in order to ensure supply of nutritious food for the students.

Those who wish to donate these goods can contact the Headmasters of the respective schools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US