Collector appeals for donation of fruits, millets for schools

Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan has appealed to the public to come forward to donate millets and fruits to schools in order to improve the nutrition of students.

In a statement, the Collector said that the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme has been implemented in 768 Government schools in the district. With effect from July 15, the scheme has been expanded to 255 Government aided schools. Under the scheme, 45,583 students were being benefitted.

The Collector said that volunteers, panchayat presidents, headmasters and patrons should come forward to donate locally-grown fruits like bananas and guva along with food and sweets made of millets on their birthdays in order to ensure supply of nutritious food for the students.

Those who wish to donate these goods can contact the Headmasters of the respective schools.