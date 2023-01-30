HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector administers pledge against untouchability

January 30, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Visakan administered a pledge against the practice of untouchability to the officials and staff at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday.

The pledge also marked the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The staff took the pledge to not to practice social discrimination and show greater allegiance to the Constitution.

The officials observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect for those who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country.

District Revenue Officer V. Latha, Special Deputy Collector (Social Security Scheme) L. Rajasekhar and other officials were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.