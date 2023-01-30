Collector administers pledge against untouchability

January 30, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Dindigul

Collector S. Visakan administered a pledge against the practice of untouchability to the officials and staff at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday.

The pledge also marked the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The staff took the pledge to not to practice social discrimination and show greater allegiance to the Constitution.

The officials observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect for those who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country.

District Revenue Officer V. Latha, Special Deputy Collector (Social Security Scheme) L. Rajasekhar and other officials were present.