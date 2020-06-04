Collate all welfare schemes: HC

04 June 2020 18:48 IST

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State to collate all its welfare schemes, including the ones announced during COVID-19 pandemic and submit a report as soft copy.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi observed that there was a need to create awareness so that eligible people could avail themselves of the benefits.

Once the report was submitted, it would be uploaded on the public domain so that people could approach authorities and respective District Legal Services Authority to get the benefits, the judges said.

During the course of the hearing, Additional Advocate General K. Chellapandian said 14,07,130 registered unorganised sector labourers were provided ₹2,000 each as financial aid through labour welfare boards. Labourers had to register to avail themselves of the benefit, he said.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by N. Malaikannu, coordinator of Association for Rural Development and Upliftment of Humanity to Virtual Integrity, who sought a direction to the State to extend the relief to unregistered unorganised sector workers. The case was adjourned till June 17.