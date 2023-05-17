May 17, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Speakers at the State-level conference of coffee growers here have appealed to the Union and Tamil Nadu government to enhance the compensation as wild animals destroy their plantations and also at times attacked the farmers which sometimes has turned out to be fatal.

The conference, which was held in Pannaikadu near Kodaikanal on Wednesday passed various resolutions and also elected new office-bearers and executive committee members.

The members said that the Union government should amend the laws in such a way that the coffee planters too got a share from the profits earned by the corporate houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers and those living in remote locations in the coffee estates risked their lives as the number of cases of invasion of wild animals had risen manifold. Despite several appeals to the forest department officials to find a permanent solution, they had not fetched any desired results.

In a resolution, the coffee growers urged the government to establish cooperative stores/societies exclusively for the coffee planters and procure their produce directly. The menace of middlemen should be eradicated.

In another resolution, the members demanded the governments to enhance the subsidy component on fertiliser and also provide soft loans. The TN government should earmark at least ₹10 crore per annum to meet the welfare aspects of the farmers engaged in the coffee plantations.

The tribal population living in the hill stations and interior villages, who had been growing coffee on the poromboke land for several years should also be given subsidy for fertiliser, pest control liquid and among others.

Office-bearers

The conference elected K Kunju Mohamed as State president, M Chelliah as State general secretary, Dharmalingam as State treasurer, Chinnaiyan as vice president and Annamalai as assistant secretary and other State executive committee members.

The outgoing president P. Shanmugam presided over the valedictory function.