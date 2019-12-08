Coffee planters complain of poor yield, price slump

DINDIGUL

Five years ago, the price of coffee grown in the mid-range of Palani hills, was Rs.220 per kilogram. But now, farmers only get ₹130 per kg of coffee.

“The yield has also dropped steeply due to drastic change in climatic conditions and erratic rains. Until few years ago, I got a yield of eight tonnes in 20 acres and these days, I hardly get three tonnes,” says Deepan Karthik, a farmer based in Thandikudi.

The drop in production and price has forced many farmers to abandon coffee cultivation. The Palani hills is among the few places in Tamil Nadu, where coffee is cultivated on about 2000 acres. The salubrious climate of the mid-ranges of the hills is said to be suitable for the crop, that yields once a year between November to February.

Farmers say that they face an average loss of ₹20,000 per acre as wages have increased apart from the price of fertilizers and pesticides. “Gaja cyclone also affected the crop in a major way. We have still not got compensation for the losses. In order to compensate the loss, we have now planted oranges and lemons as inter-crop between coffee plants,” adds Deepan.

A meeting was held at the office of the Coffee Board at Thandikudi recently, in which officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had a dialogue with the farmers. “We were told that the price slump is because of world coffee market. We have requested the Coffee Board to procure the produce from farmers. Till 2001, we were selling the produce to the board and we had a handsome price. However, nowadays, only commission agents buy the produce from us for a much lower price,” says another farmer from Mangalakombu village near K.C. Patti.

“The Government should take steps to stabilise a profitable price for coffee and help us in value addition, marketing and exporting the produce,” he added.