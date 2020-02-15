Madurai

CoE receives memo from MKU VC

MADURAI

Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University M. Krishnan and Registrar (in-charge) N. Sankar have issued a memo to the Controller of Examination (CoE) O. Ravi regarding an unauthorised personnel accessing the University’s consolidated marksheets at the CoE’s room.

On January 23, the VC entered into a confrontation with Mr. Ravi after an individual owning a distance education centre in Periyakulam in Theni district was found looking through a series of marksheets.

The VC said that the issue will be discussed with the Syndicate later.

