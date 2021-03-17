Use C-Vigil app to file complaints, students told

TIRUNELVELI

17 March 2021

Collector V. Vishnu has appealed to the younger generation to use C-Vigil App to alert the officials about the poll code violations, if any, whenever they happen to encounter such illegal activities.

Participating in a C-Vigil App awareness programme held in St. John’s College in Palayamkottai on Wednesday, Mr. Vishnu said democracy of the country could be strengthened only through the active participation of voters of India housing 81.40 crore voters, which is larger than the cumulative population of European countries. Over 1.50 crore polling personnel – right from the Village Administrative Officers to the Collectors – were involved in this massive exercise besides the round-the-clock work by the police and the paramilitary forces.

Since the elections should be conducted in free and fair manner, the Election Commission of India had introduced the C-Vigil App to empower the public to lodge complaints or alert the officials concerned in case of poll code violations in their areas.

“The identity of the complainants will be protected at any cost and hence there is no need for fear or hesitation to inform the officials about poll code violations. The students should encourage their neighbours, friends and the relatives to raise their voice against the model code violations by sending their complaints to the officials through C-Vigil App. On receiving the complaints through this App, appropriate remedy will be found within next 100 minutes,” said Mr. Vishnu while appealing to the young voters to exercise their franchise without fail.

He also appealed to the students to create awareness about C-Vigil App through Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram so as to weed-out all poll code violations.

The Collector administered voters’ awareness pledge to the students and the staff of the college.