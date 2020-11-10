Coconut value-addition centre to be set up

NAGERCOIL

10 November 2020 20:28 IST

At a cost of₹ 16 crore

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that a coconut value-addition centre at a cost of ₹ 16 crore will be set up at Shenbagaramanpudhur shortly as the district is one of the prime producers of coconuts in the State.

On the fishermen’s demand for construction of groynes to protect all coastal hamlets in the district from sea erosion, he said construction of the granite structures was going on in a good number of villages and would be created in places wherever these structures were required.

“Groynes will shortly come up at Poothurai, Kovalam, Azhikkaal, Melmidaalam, Enayam and Agastheeswaram while anti-sea erosion walls will be constructed at 30 places in the district,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The lift irrigation project, costing about ₹ 160 crore, to pump surplus water of the Pazhaiyaar river from Thaamraikulam to Radhapuram region in Tirunelveli district, was under the government’s active consideration, he said.

He named the Manakkudi Bridge after late Minister Lourdammal Simon from the fishermen community, who served in the Cabinet headed by late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj and the Kottar – Idalaakudi Road after Seihuthambi Paavalar.

Collector M. Arvind, Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju, Tamil Nadu Government’s Special Representative for Delhi N. Thalavai Sundaram and senior government officials participated in the review meeting.