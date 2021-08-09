Coconut value-addition centre to commence operation shortly

Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj visits the upcoming coconut value-addition centre at Shenbhagaramanpudur near Nagercoil on Monday.

09 August 2021 19:21 IST

NAGERCOIL

The coconut value-addition centre coming up at Shenbhagaramanpudur near here on an outlay of ₹ 16 crore under National Agriculture Development Programme would commence its operation shortly, Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj said.

After visiting the upcoming coconut value-addition centre on Monday, Mr. Mano Thangaraj said the centre would produce virgin coconut oil, desiccated powder, wooden press oil, coconut charcoal, coal blocks etc. The coconut would be dried naturally using the sunlight using solar driers, besides being dried in traditional methods.

The centre would have two storage points each having the capacity of storing 500 tonnes of coconut, auction hall, packing hall, dormitory for the farmers and the workers, canteen, retail shops, administrative office etc.

Mr. Mano Thangaraj also said the Department of Horticulture was working on conserving traditional coconut seedlings being grown largely in Kanniyakumari district like Jawa, Jaffna Nettai, Malaysian Green, Malaysian Orange, Nakkuvaari, Sowcot Orange Short, Eeththamozhi Nettai, West Coast Nettai etc. in the coconut seedlings farm at Puththamalm near Rajakkalmangalam.

The Minister said farming operations in Kanniyakumari district, which was once carried out on over 1.05 lakh acres, had shrunk to just 3,000 acres owing to poor policies being pursued by the previous government. Hence, steps would be taken to invigorate farming operations, especially paddy, rubber, coconut, plantain and other cultivation, in the district.