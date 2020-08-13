Coconut farmers seek relief

Coconut farmers of Rajapalayam taluk have complained that they have suffered significant loss due to gale that struck on August 5.

P. Ammaiyappan of Mettupatti, a farmer, alleged that he had suffered a huge loss after the swirling wind damaged many well-grown coconut palms on his 30 acre of farm.

“While only six palms were broken by the strong wind, inflorescence tender coconuts and leaves have withered due to the gale,” he said. It has led to considerable loss of yield and it would take at least six months for the next harvest.

Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam district president, N. A. Ramachandra Raja, said crop on at least 100 hectares in Seithur, Zaminkollaikondan and Ayankollaikondan and nearby areas have been destroyed. An official of Department of Agriculture said a survey of damaged crop would be taken up soon.

Rajapalayam MLA S. Thangapandian inspected affected coconut farms.

“I was shocked to hear that compensation of ₹68 lakh for the crop damaged during July 2018 was yet to reach the farmers,” he said.

He said he had taken up the issue and the Government Order sanctioning compensation was issued in February 2020 but farmers were yet to get the funds. The MLA met Collector R. Kannan and asked him to expedite the distribution process.

Mr. Ramachandra Raja urged the government to extend crop insurance scheme for coconut farmers of the district. “It is not happening as facts and figures about palms in the district have not been collated so far,” he added.