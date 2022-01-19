Madurai

Coconut-cum-copra secret auction held

A coconut-cum-copra secret auction was held on Tuesday at the Vadipatti regulated market for the benefit of farmers.

The auction was conducted adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, said the Madurai Market Committee.

Six lots of coconuts were traded and the total number of coconuts was 17,095. The trade value was ₹1.5 lakh. Sixteen traders participated in the auction and six farmers benefitted.

A total of 25 lots of copra was traded at the auction. The total quantity was 1,410 kgs and the trade value was ₹1.16 lakh. Six traders participated in the auction and 14 farmers benefitted, said a release by the committee.


