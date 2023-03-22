ADVERTISEMENT

Coconut-cum-copra auction held in Madurai

March 22, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A secret auction for coconut-cum-copra was held at the regulated market at Vadipatti near here on Tuesday. The market functions under the Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Department.

A total of 93,050 coconuts were traded by 20 traders, benefitting 20 farmers at the auction. The highest bid for a coconut through the process was fixed at ₹11.10 a kg and the total trade value stood at ₹6.12 lakh.

At the copra auction, seven traders benefitted eight farmers and a total quantity of 427.98 kg of copra was auctioned. The highest bid for one kg of copra stood at ₹81 and the total trade value was at ₹32,655.

It is called a secret auction since traders quote prices for each lot in a bidding slip within a stipulated time, which is collected in a ballot box. Officials read out the highest bid and if the farmer is satisfied with the price, the lot is auctioned.

The secret auction was chaired by Madurai Market Committee Secretary V. Mercy Jeyarani.

