Madurai

Coconut, copra secret auction held

Staff Reporter MADURAI August 09, 2022 18:46 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 18:46 IST

A secret auction for coconut-cum-copra was held at the regulated market at Vadipatti functioning under the Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Department on Tuesday.

The auction was conducted under the chairmanship of Madurai Market Committee Secretary V. Mercy Jeyarani, who said the auction was held despite it being a government holiday for the benefit of farmers and traders.

A total of 68,460 coconuts were traded by 18 traders benefitting 25 farmers at the auction, said a release issued by the committee.

The highest bid for a coconut through the auction process was ₹12.51 and the total trade value stood at ₹5.35 lakh.

Six traders participated in the copra auction and 12 farmers benefited. The highest bid for one kg of copra through the auctioning was ₹84. A total quantity of 1,031 kg of copra was auctioned and the trade value was ₹77,749 as per the release.

Superintendent V. Thirumurugan and Supervisor S. Abinaya were also present. For further details on the auction, contact 9943446799

