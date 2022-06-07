Coconut, copra secret auction held

A secret auction for coconut-cum-copra was held at the regulated market at Vadipatti functioning under the Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business Department on Tuesday.

The auction was conducted under the chairmanship of Madurai Market Committee, Secretary, V. Mercy Jeyarani.

A total of 1,36,126 coconuts, which were separated into 47 lots, were traded by 23 traders benefitting 27 farmers at the auction, said a release issued by the committee.

The highest bid for a coconut through the auction process was ₹8.59 and the total trade value stood at ₹8.91 lakh.

Seven traders participated in the copra auction and 10 farmers benefitted. The highest bid for one kg of copra through the auctioning was ₹89.91. A total quantity of 1,317 kg of copra was auctioned and the trade value was ₹1,01,534 as per the release.