400 kg of cocaine seized

THOOTHUKUDI

20 April 2021 21:37 IST

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 400 kg of cocaine from a ship berthed in VOC Port here on Tuesday.

They raided a ship that had brought logs via Sri Lanka when the vessel was berthed in the port. When they checked the logs, they found that the cocaine packed in several bags had been kept beneath the timber. They recovered it and started investigation about the origin of narcotic substance, worth about ₹ 1,000 crore in the international market.

