Cocaine destroyed

ARUPPUKOTTAI:

Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Tiruchi, destroyed 303.403 kg of cocaine and 1.60 lakh Tramadol tablets, a banned psychotropic substance by incineration at Tiruchuli on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They were destroyed as part of Drug Destruction Day in the virtual presence of Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. The banned materials were destroyed at Ramky Energy and Environment Limited at A. Mukkulam.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligene had made the biggest ever seizure of cocaine made in the country in April 2021 at the VOC Port in Thoothukudi. An accused was then arrested in this case.

Besides, 1.60 lakh Tramado tablets, a psychotropic substance banned under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, was seized by the Customs Preventive Division, at Ramanathapuram in 2017 while it was being illegally exported to Sri Lanka in a boat.

Padmashree awardee, Chinnapillai Perumal, who is an icon of women empowerment, was the guest of honour to witness the drug destruction.

Chief Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) Zone, Uma Shankar, Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Tiruchi, D. Anil and Additional Director General, DRI, S. Thirunavukkarasu, were present.