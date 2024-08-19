Coastal villagers seek regular, sufficient drinking water supply

Seeking regular and sufficient supply of drinking water to their hamlet, a group of people from the coastal hamlet of Punnaikaayal in the district submitted petition to District Revenue officer S. Ajay Srinivasan on Monday.

The petitioners said the hamlet with 2,000 families and surrounded by the sea and the Tamirabharani River on three sides does not have any proper drinking water supply scheme. Hence, the salty groundwater is not suitable for drinking. Even though drinking water is supplied through pipes to Punnaikaayal, situated on the Tamirabharani estuary, it is being pumped once in 25 days, the villagers claim.

“Due to the long gap of 25 days, the drinking water being supplied to us is not clean and not fit for consumption. Even though ₹2 crore had already been spent for bringing drinking water to our village, we are still running from pillar to post for a dependable drinking water scheme. Hence, the district administration should take immediate measures for providing drinking water to Punnaikaayal,” the petitioners said.

Chairman of Srivaikundam panchayat union Vasantha submitted a petition to the DRO praying for audit of the expenses made from the Srivaikundam panchayat union general fund during the mid-December flood last year.

She claimed that ₹1.55 crore was released from the Srivaikundam panchayat union general fund for carrying out relief and repair activities in the union following the floods caused by the heavy downpour in mid-December last. However, expenditure bills for only ₹1.27 crore had been submitted in the union council for its approval. Hence, due action should be taken to recover the remaining Rs. 28 lakh, which should be paid to the Srivaikundam panchayat union general funds again, Ms. Vasantha said.

“Since we suspect irregularities in the amount spent from our general fund, the Collector should order for an audit. If financial irregularities are unearthed, officials responsible for this scam should be taken to task,” Ms. Vasantha said.