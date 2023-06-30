Coastal security drill held to check operational preparedness

June 30, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Operation Sagar Kavach, a half-yearly coastal security drill, was conducted in Thoothukudi on Thursday. It is jointly organised by Central and State forces to ascertain their operational preparedness in neutralising infiltration of anti-social elements and terrorists via sea route.

Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Security Group, Q Branch and Central Industrial Security Force participated in the exercise since the coastal town of Thoothukudi houses various strategically and industrially important installations.

When an unidentified boat was ‘spotted’ six nautical miles off Thoothukudi, the craft with six persons was intercepted while another boat with a similar number of people was ‘impounded’ seven nautical miles off the coast.

During patrolling on roads close to the seashore, the police personnel picked up another nine ‘suspects.’

In Kanniyakumari district, the Coastal Security Group police, led by Inspector Navin, patrolled along the coast in two high-speed boats and intercepted the suspected boats on high seas.

One of the boats patrolled between Chinna Muttom fishing harbour and Koodankulam where two nuclear reactors are generating electricity and four more are under construction. Another boat policed between Chinna Muttom and Colachel. All Terrain Vehicles were pressed into service along the beaches.

Simultaneously, the police vehicles were on the move along the 48 coastal villages in Kanniyakumari district to monitor movement of ‘suspects.’ They also conducted surprise checks in hotels and lodges close to these villages and picked up suspects for inquiry.