ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard detains Sri Lankan boat with 7 crew

Updated - May 18, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Kanniyakumari

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Coast Guard has detained a Sri Lankan mechanised fishing boat for poaching in Indian waters.

 When Indian Coast Guard Ship Vaibhav spotted a mechanised boat from Sri Lanka fishing in Indian waters off Kanniyakumari coast on Saturday, the boat with 7 crew, all Sri Lankan nationals, was detained.

 Sources in the Marine Police said the Indian Coast Guard will bring the detained boat and the Sri Lankan fishermen to Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre on Sunday (May 19) to be handed over to the marine police for registration of case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US