The Indian Coast Guard has detained a Sri Lankan mechanised fishing boat for poaching in Indian waters.

When Indian Coast Guard Ship Vaibhav spotted a mechanised boat from Sri Lanka fishing in Indian waters off Kanniyakumari coast on Saturday, the boat with 7 crew, all Sri Lankan nationals, was detained.

Sources in the Marine Police said the Indian Coast Guard will bring the detained boat and the Sri Lankan fishermen to Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre on Sunday (May 19) to be handed over to the marine police for registration of case.