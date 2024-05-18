GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Coast Guard detains Sri Lankan boat with 7 crew

Updated - May 18, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Kanniyakumari

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Coast Guard has detained a Sri Lankan mechanised fishing boat for poaching in Indian waters.

 When Indian Coast Guard Ship Vaibhav spotted a mechanised boat from Sri Lanka fishing in Indian waters off Kanniyakumari coast on Saturday, the boat with 7 crew, all Sri Lankan nationals, was detained.

 Sources in the Marine Police said the Indian Coast Guard will bring the detained boat and the Sri Lankan fishermen to Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre on Sunday (May 19) to be handed over to the marine police for registration of case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.