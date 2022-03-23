Coal shortage hits power generation at TTPS

Four of the five units had to be stopped till Tuesday for want of fuel

Even as demand for power is sharply increasing with the onset of summer, coal shortage has seriously affected electricity generation at Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS), where four units, each with a capacity of 210 MW, had to be stopped for want of fuel.

Sources at the TTPS said only the fifth unit was generating 210 MW power while all the remaining four units had been stopped for want of coal till Tuesday. The daily coal requirement of the TTPS was 9,000 tonnes, and only 10,000 tonnes of the fuel was stored in the stockyards after the fresh arrival on Wednesday.

“It is hand-to-mouth situation at the TTPS now… Only after the arrival of fresh stocks of coal, four units (barring the first unit) were operated one by one on Wednesday to increase power generation,” said the sources.

Sources at VOC Port said three ships with 60,000 tonnes of coal had berthed at the port. “With this arrival, we can generate power without any trouble for the next few days. We are told that more coal-laden ships are coming to VOC Port in the coming days. Hence, we hope to operate all five units of the TTPS to meet the demand effectively,” said the sources.