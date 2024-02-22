February 22, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

A coal-laden lorry was reduced to ashes after the vehicle hit the median of the road and caught fire near here in the small hours of Thursday.

Police said the vehicle proceeding from Thoothukudi to Sivakasi was crossing Therkku Thittankulam when driver Karpagaraj of Manjanaickenpatti near Ettaiyapuram lost control of the vehicle. As the fuel tank damaged and triggered fire, the flame engulfed the entire lorry within a few minutes.

Though Mr. Karpagaraj and cleaner Murugesan managed to escape with minor injuries, the lorry with coal was completely destroyed even before Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kovilpatti could douse the flames.

The mishap disrupted vehicular traffic for nearly two hours. Kovilpatti East police have registered a case.