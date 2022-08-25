Coaching classes to teach foreign languages to be conducted

TIRUNELVELI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Government’s Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited plans to conduct coaching classes to teach foreign languages across the State as there is a demand for workforce with the knowledge of foreign languages, particularly Japanese, Managing Director of Overseas Manpower Corporation C.N. Maheshwaran has said.

“We are getting queries for a few thousand skilled workers with Japanese knowledge in the recent past. So, we contemplate the possibility of conducting coaching classes at select places so that our candidates can get lucrative jobs in Japan,” he said while addressing the youth on fetching employment abroad in an overseas job opportunities awareness programme organised by the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s Eco Development Division here on Thursday.

He said the Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited, which had so far placed over 10,000 candidates in a range of jobs abroad – right from housemaids - was conducting coaching for clearing Occupational English Test as it was mandatory to get work visa for the United Kingdom, where the demand for nurses was quite high.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining the process of registering applications online for various positions abroad, he said the lull created by the COVID-19 for two years was gone with the restoration of international flights to various destinations.

Collector V. Vishnu said the district administration, which started conducting coaching classes for the Kaani Tribes for cracking Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s Group II and Group IV examinations, was working on preparing the tribal students to face TNPSC’s Group – I and Union Public Service Commission’s examinations also.

He lauded the Kaani Tribes’ contribution in curbing pollution, particularly the use of one-time plastic products, during the recently celebrated Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple festival within the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve.

“The measures taken by the district administration, KMTR and the Kaani Tribes have drastically cut down the pollution of the Tamirabharani though a few thousand people had visited the temple. We’ve taken water samples from the Tamirabharani to scientifically analyze the pollution level during these celebrations and will share the results soon,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Eco Development Officer, KMTR, A. Anbu said the Eco Development Division, which had so far created 753 village forest committees with 15,000 members in the hamlets situated close to the sanctuary to reduce their forest dependency for their livelihood, had organised the awareness camp for showing the youth from these villages about the overseas job opportunities available for them.

After clarifying the doubts of the young participants on overseas jobs, play equipment were distributed to them.