Co-optex revises sales target

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish inaugurated the Deepavali special 30% discount sale of Co-optex at Gandhimathi Co-optex showroom in Tirunelveli Junction here on Tuesday.

Principal of Rani Anna Government College for Women, Pettai, C. V. Mythili, received the first sale of this festival season. According to K. Esakkimuthu, regional manager, Co-optex, Tirunelveli Region, the 84-year-old Co-optex that realised a sale of ₹310 crore in 2018 – 2019 including annual sale worth ₹24 crore in Tirunelveli region, was taking all-out efforts to increase the sale by introducing new products. The Tirunelveli region that ensured the sale of products worth ₹13.36 crore during last Deepavali season has set a target of ₹16 crore this time.

In Tirunelveli district, the Co-optex, through its six showrooms, sold products worth ₹5.70 crore including products worth ₹3.23 crore by Gandhimathi showroom in Tirunelveli Junction. This year the target has been put at ₹ 6.32 crore including ₹3.85 crore for Gandhimathi Showroom.

“We’ve showcased soft silk saris, wedding collections, bedsheets, churidhars, ready-made shirts, dhotis, lungis for sale. For this season, we’ve introduced Madurai cotton saris, kaadhaa saris, kaadhaa bedsheets and poly viscose suiting,” said Mr. Esakkimuthu.

He informed that the public may join the ‘Co-optex Savings Scheme’ wherein members can save from ₹300 to ₹3,000 a month for 12 months and buy materials for 56% increased value.