ADVERTISEMENT

Co-optex launches Deepavali special discount sale in Tirunelveli

Published - September 21, 2024 06:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inaugurates the special sale at Co-optex show room in Tirunelveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Saturday inaugurated the Deepavali special discount sale at Kanthimathi Co-optex showroom in Tirunelveli junction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special discount sale offers 30% discount to all products of Co-optex including silk saris, cotton saris, bedsheets, bedspreads, pillow covers, towels, cotton shirts, curtains, ‘Maappillai set’ and lungi. The specially designed soft silks saris have been sourced from Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Aarani, Thirubhuvanam and Thanjavur for this Deepavali.

Dr. Karthikeyan said the Tirunelveli region of Co-optex, which had 13 showrooms, transacted ₹9.50 crore-worth business during last Deepavali and a target of ₹12 crore had been set for the region this year. Tirunelveli alone had been given a target of ₹5 crore.

“The monthly savings scheme of Co-optex is helpful for buyers. Under the scheme, they can pay monthly instalments for 11 months and Co-optex will pay the 12th instalment for buying the products with 30% discount,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Assistant Director of Handlooms P. Arockiyaraj, Regional Manager of Co-optex N. Rajesh Kumar and manager of Kanthimathi Co-optex showroom S. Ganapathi were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US