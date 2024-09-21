Co-optex launches Deepavali special discount sale in Tirunelveli

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Saturday inaugurated the Deepavali special discount sale at Kanthimathi Co-optex showroom in Tirunelveli junction.

The special discount sale offers 30% discount to all products of Co-optex including silk saris, cotton saris, bedsheets, bedspreads, pillow covers, towels, cotton shirts, curtains, ‘Maappillai set’ and lungi. The specially designed soft silks saris have been sourced from Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Aarani, Thirubhuvanam and Thanjavur for this Deepavali.

Dr. Karthikeyan said the Tirunelveli region of Co-optex, which had 13 showrooms, transacted ₹9.50 crore-worth business during last Deepavali and a target of ₹12 crore had been set for the region this year. Tirunelveli alone had been given a target of ₹5 crore.

“The monthly savings scheme of Co-optex is helpful for buyers. Under the scheme, they can pay monthly instalments for 11 months and Co-optex will pay the 12th instalment for buying the products with 30% discount,” he said.

Assistant Director of Handlooms P. Arockiyaraj, Regional Manager of Co-optex N. Rajesh Kumar and manager of Kanthimathi Co-optex showroom S. Ganapathi were present.

