GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Co-optex launches Deepavali special discount sale in Tirunelveli

Published - September 21, 2024 06:36 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inaugurates the special sale at Co-optex show room in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inaugurates the special sale at Co-optex show room in Tirunelveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Saturday inaugurated the Deepavali special discount sale at Kanthimathi Co-optex showroom in Tirunelveli junction.

The special discount sale offers 30% discount to all products of Co-optex including silk saris, cotton saris, bedsheets, bedspreads, pillow covers, towels, cotton shirts, curtains, ‘Maappillai set’ and lungi. The specially designed soft silks saris have been sourced from Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Aarani, Thirubhuvanam and Thanjavur for this Deepavali.

Dr. Karthikeyan said the Tirunelveli region of Co-optex, which had 13 showrooms, transacted ₹9.50 crore-worth business during last Deepavali and a target of ₹12 crore had been set for the region this year. Tirunelveli alone had been given a target of ₹5 crore.

“The monthly savings scheme of Co-optex is helpful for buyers. Under the scheme, they can pay monthly instalments for 11 months and Co-optex will pay the 12th instalment for buying the products with 30% discount,” he said.

Assistant Director of Handlooms P. Arockiyaraj, Regional Manager of Co-optex N. Rajesh Kumar and manager of Kanthimathi Co-optex showroom S. Ganapathi were present.

Published - September 21, 2024 06:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.