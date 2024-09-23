Co-optex discount sale begins in Virudhunagar ahead of Deepavali

Special discount sale of co-optex, ahead of Deepavali festival, offering 30% rebate on silk and cotton handloom products, has begun in Virudhunagar.

After formally inaugurating the special sale by lighting the ‘kuthuvilakku’ at a co-optex showroom at Virudhunagar Teppam Bazar on Monday, Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said that co-optex had been serving both the weavers and the customers for the last 89 years since its inception in 1935.

Co-optex showrooms in Virudhunagar district were selling Kancheepuram, Arani, Salem and Tiruppuvanam silk saris, Kovai soft silk saris, silk dhoties, handloom Sungadi saris, Kanchi Cotton saris.

Besides, Kovai Kora Cotton saris, Salem, Dindigul, Aruppukottai and Paramakudi cotton saris were stocked here.

Linen and cotton shirts that would attract the modern day youngsters, lungis and dhoties were available for sale.

For women, co-optex also has churidar varieties, nighties and kurthis in attractive colours.

The State government has offered 30% discount on silk, cotton handloom varieties to encourage sale of handloom goods. The monthly savings scheme is also in vogue in co-optex.

Co-optex products can also be bought through its e-commerce website www.cooptex.com, the statement said.

Virudhunagar showroom registered a sale of ₹ 40.26 lakh last year. For the 2024 Deepavali, the target has been fixed at ₹ 55 lakh, the Collector said.

