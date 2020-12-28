Co-op bank employee ends life

NAGERCOIL/SIVAGANGA

Gopi (50) of Sargunam Street, working in a cooperative bank in Nagercoil, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison blaming it on a superior officer for the death on Monday.

According to Kottar police, Gopi was working with the Kuruthancode Primary Agriculture Cooperative Bank. His daughter had handed over a letter reportedly written by Gopi that he had taken the decision to end his life due to a superior in the bank, who had insulted him in front of others. He had joined duty recently after the covid-19 pandemic, which was questioned by the superior, he had mentioned in the letter.

When she had gone away and returned home, she saw her father lying unconscious. Immediately, when she rushed him to the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

The police sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation was on.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

BDO attempts suicide

A Block Development Officer Ramesh (58) of Senthamizh Nagar in Sivaganga allegedly attempted suicide on Monday.

According to Town Police officers, the official's wife Tamil Selvi (54) had complained that her husband had taken the step following 'undue' pressure of work from some of his superiors.

She demanded action against them and maintained that her husband had been admitted to the Government Hospital.

When reporters asked the police whether the complainant had named any superior officer, they responded that the matter was under investigation. “We have to enquire with the BDO...” they added.

The official had recently attained superannuation. However, after the State government had given one year extension for all those employees who turned 58-years, Mr. Ramesh continued in service. He was attached with the District Rural Development Agency. As the news spread, the officers' association in the Rural Development Department here staged a demonstration demanding action against the superior, police added.

