CM’s Trophy to begin on February 8 in Dindigul district

February 05, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The District Level Competitions for the Chief Minister’s Trophy would be held between February 8 and 20, Collector S. Visakan has said.

Only those who are registered on the website will be allowed to participate in the competitions. The participants must bring a copy of their Aadhaar, bonafide, and a copy of the first page of the bank passbook.

The events would begin by 8 a.m. on all days at different venues for different sports, which includes District Sports Stadium, G.T.N College and M.V.M. town cricket ground and Aksudha Matriculation Higher Secondary School.

Events would be held under various categories such as boys and girls in schools and colleges, government employees, differently-abled and general category.

For further details, contact 7401703504 or visit the District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer at Dindigul Collectorate.