CM’s trophy opens in Dindigul

February 08, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Over 1,000 college students participated in a district-level tournament for Chief Minister’s Trophy that began at the District Sports Stadium here on Wednesday.

Minister for Rural Development inaugurated the tournament in the presence of Collector S. Visakan and Mayor J. Ilamathi. Competitions, including athletics, ‘silambattam,’ table tennis, kabaddi, football, basketball and volleyball were held for college students in men and women categories.

The Minister encouraged the participants to perform well and bring laurels to the district.

Competitions such as cricket, badminton, hockey, swimming for school-going girls and boys, differently abled people, government staff and the general public would be held till February 20.

District Sports Officer Rose Fathima Mary, Chief Educational Officer A. Nasarudeen and others were present.