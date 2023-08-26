ADVERTISEMENT

CM’s Relief Fund given to two road accident victims in Ramnad

August 26, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The legal heirs of Parvathi and Kuppammal of Vivekanandapuram in Keelakarai block in Ramanathapuram district received ₹ 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on Saturday. According to a press release, District Collector B Vishnu Chandran and MLA Kadarbasha Muthuramalingam visited the dwelling of the legal heirs of the deceased and expressed their condolences. They presented the cheques as instructed by Chief Minister M K Stalin. On August 14, when the two women, who were waiting at a bus stop near a private polytechnic college in Keelakarai, a speeding bus after hitting the women crashed on the compound wall of the polytechnic and halted at a coconut groove.

