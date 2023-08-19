CM’s announcement of ₹926.88 crore for fishermen gives a big boost, say fisher association leaders

August 19, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement of a ₹926.88-crore package for fishermen is a big boost, fishermen leaders in Ramanathapuram district said on Friday.

Mr. Stalin, who was at Mandapam to speak at a conference organised by the fishermen, said the government would enhance the financial assistance for fishermen during the annual fishing ban from ₹5,000 to ₹8,000. Around 15,000 fishermen, aged above 60, would also benefit from the package. Considering the appeals made in the past, the government would give loans to 45,000 fishermen through cooperative societies for buying fishing gear. About 5,000 fishermen would be given house pattas soon.

The Chief Minister said that for long, the fishermen had urged the government to enhance the subsidy on diesel and kerosene. The government has proposed to give 3,700 litres of subsidised kerosene, as against 3,400 litres, to registered fishermen in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari. For fishermen with mechanised boats, 19,000 litres of diesel would be given as against 18,000 litres earlier. The country-boat fishermen, who fitted their boats with motors, would get 4,400 litres of diesel as against 4,000 litres earlier.

The government had initiated a study to establish a jetty at Thangachimadam. The Kundugal fish landing centre would be upgraded, Mr. Stalin said. The government would install groynes at Fishermen Colony in Pamban. The insurance sought for 205 families, whose members had met with accidents, would be disbursed. The government would provide revolving finds to 25 families of fishermen who had gone missing while fishing.

Since a case was pending before the National Green Tribunal, groynes couldn’t be installed. As and when the issue was sorted out, the government would build groynes wherever required, he said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister distributed welfare assistance and other benefits worth ₹88.90 crore to 14,000 fishermen and fisherwomen for purchasing equipment, including heavy vehicles. Many women’s SHGs received cheques and other forms of assistance.

The fishermen leaders in Thangachimadam, Mandapam and Rameswaram said the package was a big bonanza. “Our livelihood issues have been addressed. Today is a very important day for all of us,” they said.

